Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,858 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in State Street were worth $20,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in State Street by 32.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in State Street by 15.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,958,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after buying an additional 255,172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in State Street by 1,350.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 108,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 101,078 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in State Street by 43.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 39,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,253,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of STT stock opened at $90.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.96. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

