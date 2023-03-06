Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.41% of Grid Dynamics worth $19,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDYN. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

GDYN stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.26 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

