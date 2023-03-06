Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 936,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 105,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 101,232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 131,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.16 and a 1 year high of $21.47.

