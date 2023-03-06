DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,798,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $18,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

