Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,354 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.36% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $18,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.31 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $49.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.