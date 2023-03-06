Royal Bank of Canada Has $19.21 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,287 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Cognex worth $19,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognex by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 52,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 63,312 shares of company stock worth $3,236,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CGNX opened at $49.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Cowen cut Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

