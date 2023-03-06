CI Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,530 shares of company stock worth $1,644,639. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $177.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average is $154.45. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $177.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.36.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

