CI Investments Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 76,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $430,222.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,471.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,043 shares of company stock worth $978,441. 17.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPRO opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $831.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.41.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

