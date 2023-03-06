CI Investments Inc. Has $79,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Block by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $2,247,367.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $17,532,598 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $80.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.31. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.14 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

