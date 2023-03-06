Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,751,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,353 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Independence worth $37,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Independence by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,504 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,665,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Independence by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,546,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Independence by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 363,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACQR opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Independence Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

