U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1,000.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp
In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance
USB opened at $47.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $44.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.
U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.
U.S. Bancorp Profile
U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.
