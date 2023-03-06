CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,789 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 19,877.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Insider Activity

Pentair Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PNR opened at $56.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

