CI Investments Inc. Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,545,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,764,211,000 after purchasing an additional 221,845 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,670,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,231 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,727,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $770,563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,853 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,330,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,617,000 after acquiring an additional 176,442 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

TMUS stock opened at $141.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.81.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total transaction of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,635 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

