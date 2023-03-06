Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $74.02 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 24.39% and a negative return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 9,762 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $566,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,157,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,115,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

Featured Stories

