CI Investments Inc. Has $383.02 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,779,984 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $383,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,118.6% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 61,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

GOOG stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

