CI Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,625 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,762,000 after acquiring an additional 178,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

