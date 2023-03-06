Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,381 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PZA opened at $23.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.02. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88.

