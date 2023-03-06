CI Investments Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 752.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 620,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,304,000 after acquiring an additional 548,070 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after buying an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 76.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,177,000 after buying an additional 209,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after buying an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $430.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.95. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

