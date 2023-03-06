CI Investments Inc. Acquires 226 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 287,196 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 471,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,585,000 after acquiring an additional 186,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.90 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.