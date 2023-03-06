Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 10,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after buying an additional 207,627 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $95.39 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

