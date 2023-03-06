Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.29% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $35,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KVSC opened at $10.12 on Monday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

