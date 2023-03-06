CI Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Equifax by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $207.52 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Articles

