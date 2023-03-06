FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Position Boosted by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $421.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $418.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $425.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $504.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.88 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,724. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

