Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,285 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of EastGroup Properties worth $39,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,029,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

About EastGroup Properties

Shares of EGP opened at $167.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.75 and its 200-day moving average is $157.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $217.46.

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.