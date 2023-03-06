CI Investments Inc. Has $122,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $37,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $90.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

