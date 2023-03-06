Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 58,953 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Central Pacific Financial worth $10,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $603.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

