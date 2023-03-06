Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,934 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,453,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,584,000 after acquiring an additional 150,587 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 814.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 43,134 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $4,052,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor Company Profile

NYSE:TM opened at $139.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.42. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $130.07 and a 12-month high of $186.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

