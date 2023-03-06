Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.