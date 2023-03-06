Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 208,500 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stratasys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stratasys Price Performance

Stratasys Profile

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $14.26 on Monday. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $27.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

