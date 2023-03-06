537,519 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 537,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Fate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein bought 36,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $198,906.33. Following the purchase, the director now owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,441.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $62.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $35.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.69.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $599.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.86% and a negative net margin of 292.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

