Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $94,000 in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.14.

Insider Activity

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

In related news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $37,809.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $84,691 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.90 and a beta of 1.56. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

