Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Employers by 31.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Employers by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Employers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Employers stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $46.73.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.49. Employers had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $221.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

