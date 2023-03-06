MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $536.67 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $515.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.33.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

