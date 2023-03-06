Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 272,200 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Packaging Co. of America worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.88.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $142.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.37. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

