Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.31.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY opened at $156.28 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $192.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.76.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

