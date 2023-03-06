Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of National Fuel Gas worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,584,000 after buying an additional 171,428 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $58.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average of $63.82. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Further Reading

