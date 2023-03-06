Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 6,017 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $355.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.23 and a 200 day moving average of $296.22. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.32.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

