Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,937 Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HGV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 2.04. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.55.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

