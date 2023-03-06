Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BEN stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

