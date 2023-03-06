Verition Fund Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 100,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,344,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 460.6% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP boosted its position in Nordson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 114,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $222.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.20.

Nordson Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

