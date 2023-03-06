Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,522 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $22,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

VDC stock opened at $188.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.63. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

