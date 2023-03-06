Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arbutus Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,668,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 37.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

