Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.22.
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
