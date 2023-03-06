Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 0.6 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLB opened at $83.47 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $88.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,938 shares of company stock valued at $12,966,626. 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.