Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.24% of Arrow Financial worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.68. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $36.51.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

