Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759,729 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,683,000 after purchasing an additional 768,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 958,454 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after purchasing an additional 853,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,507,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,429,000 after purchasing an additional 239,797 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

DRH opened at $8.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

Further Reading

