argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $480.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2025 earnings at $24.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $107.40 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $454.50.
argenx Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of argenx stock opened at $347.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 12 month low of $256.44 and a 12 month high of $407.93.
About argenx
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
