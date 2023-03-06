argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $480.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2025 earnings at $24.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $107.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on argenx in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on argenx from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $454.50.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $347.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 0.74. argenx has a 12 month low of $256.44 and a 12 month high of $407.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in argenx by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in argenx by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in argenx by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in argenx by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $10,184,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

