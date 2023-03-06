Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,474 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Chemed by 1.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE stock opened at $521.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

