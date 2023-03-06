Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 14.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 31.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

