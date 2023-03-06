Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG opened at $222.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.87. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.36 and a 12 month high of $283.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.