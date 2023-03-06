Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of DELL opened at $39.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.99%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,065,000 after buying an additional 1,394,376 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after buying an additional 1,161,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,280,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,376,000 after buying an additional 929,500 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

